India A reach 340/5 in first unofficial Test against New Zealand A

PTI
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2018, 13:04 IST

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 16 (PTI) India A scored 340 for five with four of the visiting batsmen, including young opener Prithvi Shaw, striking fluent half-centuries in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A here Friday.

At stumps on the first day of the four-day game, the experienced Parthiv Patel was batting on 79 off 111 balls, with Vijay Shankar slated to join the wicketkeeper in the middle on Saturday.

Having made 86 off 150 deliveries, Hanuma Vihari, who made his Test debut in England with a half-century, was dismissed in the last ball of the day.

Vihari hit eight boundaries during his stay in the middle, while Patel has so far found the fence 10 times.

Also scoring fifties were Mayank Agarwal (65) and the 19-year-old Test opener Shaw (62).

After the visitors opted to bat first, India A were given a fine start by Shaw and his senior partner Murali Vijay, who fell for 28.

The Mumbaikar then added exactly 50 runs for the second wicket with Agarwal, before he was dismissed by slow-left-arm spinner Theo van Woerkom.

Vihari joined Agarwal in the middle and added 73 runs for the third wicket till the later was bowled by medium pacer Blair Tickner.

Shaw struck six boundaries and a six in his 88-ball stay, while Agarwal hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane did not last long, falling for 12 off 19 balls, but the duo of Vihari and Patel put together a stand of 138 runs for the sixth wicket to consolidate India A's position at the Bay Oval.

Tickner was the most successful bowler for the hosts, finishing the day with 2/48 in 15 overs

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
