×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India A to take on Australia A in women's T20 series from

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    21 Oct 2018, 14:27 IST

Monday

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) India A women's team will clash with Australia A in a three-match T20 series beginning here Monday as a tune-up for next month's T2 World Cup in the West Indies.

The India A team announced for the series is the same that will represent the senior team at the women's T20 World Cup and as such the series will offer the hosts a good platform to test their strengths and shortcomings.

The matches are to be played with a day's gap at the Mumbai Cricket Association's facility at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here.

India A had suffered a 3-0 loss against the visitors in the ODIs but the hosts, at full strength, will be a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game.

With experienced campaigners like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj in the home team's ranks, the Aussies will have a tougher time.

The three batters would be obviously keen to make most of the opportunity before the World Cup along with young all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues.

The home team bowlers would also get a good chance to work on their weaknesses before heading to the West Indies.

Rival squads:

India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Australia A: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
4 reasons why this will be India's best chance to win a...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
3 things India need to do to win the Test series in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: A history of the T20 matches played
RELATED STORY
3 instances when a captain dropped himself from the team
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: A golden opportunity that...
RELATED STORY
5 T20 Legends who have not scored a century in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Best T20 XI for all the teams since the first ever T20...
RELATED STORY
A letter to AB de Villiers on life post the 'AB' era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us