India always confident Bumrah would shine in Test arena

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 90 // 29 Dec 2018, 18:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah enjoys a joke with Mohammed Shami

India were always sure that Jasprit Bumrah would be able to transfer his white-ball success to the Test arena, according to bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Bumrah made his ODI and Twenty20 debuts in 2016 but had to wait until January this year to feature for the first time in the five-day format.

And the right-arm seamer, who boasts an unusual action, has proved equally adept with the red ball in his hands, claiming 47 wickets from nine matches at an average of 21.46 - including 6-33 to skittle Australia for just 151 in the third Test at the MCG.

Bumrah could yet improve those figures on the final day in Melbourne on Sunday, with India needing two more scalps to wrap up victory and a 2-1 series lead with one to play.

"We were extremely confident of Bumrah doing well even before he started playing Tests because he was unique and most batsmen who played against him said it was difficult to pick him," said Arun after day four, which saw Australia reach 258-8 in pursuit of 399.

"What makes him so special is because he is so unique. Maybe the batsmen pick up his balls a little later than which they normally do from a clean action and that makes him so much more potent.

"Of course, for any fast bowler to be bowling 145 clicks [km/h] and above consistently over a period of time, you need to generate a lot of speed from your arms.

"I had the opportunity to work with Bumrah when he was at Under-19 level and when I was with NCA [National Cricket Academy].

Advertisement

"I felt Bumrah was able to generate a lot of pace with his action, but puts a lot of strain on his body. It was a challenge and we had discussions with the physios and trainers.

"We came to the conclusion that we need to work on him to become extremely strong to be able to sustain his bowling.

"He was someone who did exceptionally well in the domestic championships as well. So, we thought we would give him a go."