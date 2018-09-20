Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India avenge ICC Champions Trophy loss with big win over Pakistan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    20 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - cropped
India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India gained a modicum of revenge for their ICC Champions Trophy loss to Pakistan last year by easing to an eight-wicket success in the Asia Cup.

The two rivals were meeting for the first time since Pakistan claimed ODI silverware at the Oval with a 180-run success last June, and this time it was India who were the big winners.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-15) and Kedar Jadhav (3-23) did most of the damage with the ball as Pakistan were dismissed for just 162.

In the reply, half of the required runs were knocked off by opening pair Rohit Sharma (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (46), and Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik, both of whom finished unbeaten on 31, saw India home with 126 balls to spare.

The only downside from an Indian perspective was the sight of all-rounder Hardik Pandya requiring a stretcher to be taken off the field when he was bowling.

India later confirmed Pandya had an "acute lower back injury" and was able to stand again.

Pakistan's decision to bat backfired when Bhuvneshwar struck in his second and third over to remove Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, who had scored a ton at the Oval, to leave them 2-3.

Babar Azam (47) and Shoaib Malik (43) steadied the ship, but Pakistan lost their final eight wickets for just 77 runs to leave India a victory target of 163.

Rohit and Dhawan then put on 86 before Pakistan's bowlers made their first breakthrough and even after both openers were removed, India still coasted home with Rayudu and Karthik at the crease.

India had suffered a scare on Tuesday when they claimed a narrow 26-run win over Hong Kong, who had been 174 without loss, and captain Rohit was pleased with a more accomplished display from his bowlers.

"Right from the start we were quite disciplined," he said at the presentation.

"[We] wanted to learn from yesterday's mistakes. [It] was a great game for the bowling unit, especially since we knew it won't be difficult in these conditions. We stuck to the plan and did what we had planned to do on this surface."

Omnisport
NEWS
Asia Cup 2018: Why the India-Pakistan clash is not just...
RELATED STORY
Remembering the day Pakistan outclassed India to win the...
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
Down the Memory Lane: India's bowl-out win over Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicting the winner of the match between...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
2 crucial duels that could decide the winner of...
RELATED STORY
2 Things India should do to win against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
5 players India need to focus on if they have to beat...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Arch Rivals India Pakistan will clash in a dead...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
| 09:30 AM
WOR 94/10 & 140/4 (40.0 ov)
ESX 474/7
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire trail Essex by 240 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
| 09:30 AM
SRY 485/10
SOM 122/9 (37.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Somerset trail Surrey by 363 runs with 1 wicket remaining
SRY VS SOM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us