Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Milestone man Chhetri helps India beat Kenya 2-0 to clinch title

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 22:17 IST
93

By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Inspirational Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to put himself on par with Lionel Messi and lead the home side to Intercontinental Cup title triumph with a 2-0 win over Kenya in the summit clash here today.

Playing in his 102nd international match, Chhetri struck in the eighth and 29th minutes to hand a dominant India the trophy to the wild celebration of the home fans at the Mumbai Football Arena here.

The 33-year-old Chhetri's double strike capped a brilliant tournament which saw him score eight out of India's 11 goals and put him on par with Argentine superstar Messi with 64 strikes for the country to be the joint second highest international goal scorer among active players.

He had scored three against Chinese Taipei, two each against Kenya in the league game and the final today and one against New Zealand.

Chhetri gave India the lead off a set-piece, assisted by Anirudh Thapa. Kenyan defender Bernard Oginga gave away a silly free-kick to India for a high-boot on Chhetri after throw in by Pritam Kotal. The 20-year-old Thapa took the free-kick just outside the box and Chhetri connected the ball into the left-corner of the net.

The talismanic Indian captain doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark. Anas Edathodika lofted the ball to Chhetri who controlled the ball nicely on his chest between Kenyan defenders Jockins Atudo and Micheal Kibwage before firing in a low left-footer from inside the box which gave absolutely no chance to keeper Patrick Matasi.

Chhetri had a chance to make it 3-0 and score another hat-trick but he shot over the bar off a free-kick in the 43rd minute. At the half-way stage, India were 2-0 ahead.

The star for India in the second half was their custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who ensured a clean sheet with some of his diving and breath-taking saves.

In the 46th minute came Kenya's best chance when Ovella Ochieng took a shot from a distance but Gurpreet made a diving save and the rebound went over the bar.

Chances kept coming for Kenya, but they were not able to convert them. In the 60th minute, Ochieng launched another long-ranger but Gurpreet came to the rescue as he pushed the ball back to be cleared by his defenders.

Whenever it looked like Kenya had a chance, Gurpreet stood in their way. In the 76th minute, Ochieng hit from outside the box off a free-kick, but the India custodian palmed it away.

The Indian defence, which was shaky in their 1-2 loss against New Zealand, was solid today as they kept the Kenyan strikers at bay. Especially, Holicharan Nazary and Sandesh Jhingan were simply outstanding.

India were back as a full strength side for the final after the head coach Stephen Constantine effected seven changes in the last league game against New Zealand, which they lost 1-2

Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Chinese Taipei announce 23-man...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Chinese Taipei:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Fixtures announced, India to...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'Capture the player's minds,...
RELATED STORY
India to compete against SA, NZ & Chinese Taipei in Hero...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India to host South Africa,...
RELATED STORY
2018 Intercontinental Cup: 5 players to look out for in...
RELATED STORY
Jockey Club International 2018: India U-16 hammer Chinese...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #22 Socrates
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 06 Jun
WIN 414/8 & 223/7
SL 185/10 & 226/10
Windies win by 226 runs
WIN VS SL live score
Only ODI | Yesterday
SCO 371/5 (50.0 ov)
ENG 365/10 (48.5 ov)
Scotland win by 6 runs
SCO VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
DUR 96/10 & 155/6 (53.0 ov)
DBY 205/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Durham lead Derbyshire by 46 runs with 4 wickets remaining
DUR VS DBY live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 204/10 & 165/3 (54.0 ov)
LEI 217/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Leicestershire by 152 runs with 7 wickets remaining
NOR VS LEI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Scotland v England ODI 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us