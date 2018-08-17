Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Duleep Trophy: India Red reach 230/6 against India Green

Press Trust of India
14   //    17 Aug 2018, 21:45 IST

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Aug 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh batsman Ashutosh Singh made a patient, unbeaten 57 as India Red reached 230 for six on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy match against India Green here.

India Red captain Abhinav Mukund won the toss and elected to bat and provided the team a solid start as he put on 69 runs with Vidarbha opener Sanjay R Ramaswamy. He fell to a catch by Prashanth Chopra for 34 to give Ankit Rajpoot his first wicket.

Test discard Mukund and Ramaswamy hit a flurry of boundaries as the rival bowlers strayed in direction and the 50 came up in the 15th over.

The lanky Rajpoot, who provided the breakthrough by snaring the left-handed Mukund, bowled impressively and kept the batsmen in check and captured three wickets including that of the other opener Ramaswamy (37).

All the batsmen got starts but failed to capitalise as India Green bowlers kept chipping away.

Ashuthosh displayed a lot of patience as his 194-ball knock, which included just two boundaries. He was involved in a 61-run partnership with wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar (29) at the NPR College ground.

After the exit of Wadkar, Ashutosh and Shahbaz Nadeem (17) put on 23 before Rajpoot had the latter caught by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Rajneesh Gurbani (batting 6) and Ashutosh ensured that India Red did not suffer any further damage before close of play.

Jalaj Saxena, Prashant Chopra and K Vignesh took one wicket each.

Brief scores: India Red 230 for 6 in 90 overs (Ashutosh Singh 57 batting, Sanjay Ramaswamy 37, Abhinav Mukund 34, Ankit Rajpoot 3 for 38) vs India Green

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
