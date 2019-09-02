India close in on victory over woeful Windies

Hanuma Vihari batting for India

Another emphatic India victory over West Indies continues to look inevitable in Kingston after the overmatched hosts ended day three on 45-2 in their second innings, having been set 468 for victory.

Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket burst on the previous evening put India - winners of the series-opener by 318 runs - in total command of the second Test and ensured the Windies began Sunday's play trailing by 329 on 87-7.

They were dismissed for 117 before lunch, despite contrasting shows of modest resistance from Jahmar Hamilton and Kemar Roach, before India opted against enforcing the follow-on and declared on 168-4 to leave a mammoth target.

Roach removed touring skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and came agonisingly close to emulating Bumrah's hat-trick from the previous day, only missing out on a third wicket in as many balls when Ajinkya Rahane inside-edged a delivery past his stumps for four.

Kohli's exit left India 36-3, but Rahane (64 not out) and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari (53 not out) raised the tempo in a fifth-wicket stand of 111 that set up an evening declaration.

The Windies then lost both of their opening batsmen in the 13 overs before stumps and appear to be facing a hopeless task with two days still remaining.

Although India are in command, Roach could be proud of his efforts on Sunday.

He struck a trio of boundaries in an innings of 17 that, in tandem with Hamilton's 59-ball five, at least prolonged the Windies' miserable first innings.

Roach then starred with the ball when India batted again, trapping Mayank Agarwal lbw for four before striking twice in the 21st over.

KL Rahul's painful innings of six, which spanned 63 balls, ended when he was caught behind and Kohli immediately followed suit having been forced to play at a teasing delivery.

Roach then found Rahane's inside edge with his next delivery, but the ball narrowly missed the stumps and instead ran to the fence.

West Indies' only subsequent success came courtesy of skipper Jason Holder, who ousted Cheteshwar Pujara for 27 before Rahane and Vihari found fluency in the evening session.

Kohli called a halt to the innings after both batsmen passed 50 and soon had reason to celebrate as Kraigg Brathwaite edged Ishant Sharma through to Rishabh Pant in the third over of the Windies' second dig.

John Campbell was guilty of an inexcusably loose shot as he drove airily at Mohammed Shami to be caught by Kohli at third slip.

Darren Bravo made it through to stumps in the company of Shamarh Brooks, but the former suffered a nasty blow to the helmet from Bumrah in the final over of the day.