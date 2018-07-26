Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India colts tighten grip on Sri Lanka in Youth Test

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
38   //    26 Jul 2018, 19:23 IST

Hambantota, Jul 26 (PTI) India U-19 team inched towards a clean sweep after dismissing Sri Lanka for 316 in their first innings and then reducing the hosts to 47 for 3 at stumps, having enforced a follow-on here on the penultimate day of the second 'Youth Test'.

Left-arm medium pacer Mohit Jangra (4/76) was the pick of the bowlers while Yatin Mangwani (2/30), Ayush Badoni (2/39) and Siddharth Desai (2/84) scalped two wickets each to wrap up the hosts for 316 in 114.3 overs.

Following on, Sri Lanka U-19 continued to find it difficult to negotiate the Indian bowlers and were soon reduced to 47 for 3 at stumps.

At the draw of stumps, Nuwanidu Fernando (2) and Kalhara Senarathne (0) were at the crease with Sri Lanka U-19 still needing 250 runs with 7 wickets in hand to make India U-19 team bat again. Arjun Tendulkar has got a wicket in the second innings.

Resuming their first innings at 140 for 4, overnight batsman P Sooriyabandara scored a hundred while GS Dinusha's 51 and Sandun Mendis' 49 came off 195 and 153 balls respectively. Sri Lanka were dismissed in 114.3 overs.

Tendulkar, who went wicket-less in the first innings, provided the first breakthrough in Sri Lanka's second essay when he dismissed K Mishara in the fourth over. Mangwani and Badoni also picked one wicket each.

Brief Score:

India U-19 1st innings: 613/8d

Sri Lanka U-19 1st innings: 316allout in 114.3 overs (P Sooriyabandara 115; M Jangra 4/76)

Sri Lanka U-19 2nd innings: 47 for 3 (F/O) in 18 overs (N Fernando 25;Y Mangwani 1/2)

