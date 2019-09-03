India complete facile win over Windies for 2-0 series sweep

India seamer Mohammed Shami

India wrapped up another thumping win over West Indies on Monday, triumphing by 257 runs in Kingston to secure a 2-0 series victory.

The Windies were beaten by 318 runs in the first Test and their hopes of avoiding another heavy defeat appeared slim at best when they began day four on 45-2 having been set a notional target of 468.

Shamarh Brooks (50) and Jermaine Blackwood (38) delayed the inevitable, the latter featuring as a concussion substitute after Darren Bravo retired hurt having been struck on the helmet by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of day three.

However, the Windies then slumped from 159-4 to 210 all out in the afternoon session, skipper Jason Holder the last man to fall for 39.

India - the world's number-one ranked side - therefore claim a maximum 120-point haul from their first series in the World Test Championship.

Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win.

It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific.#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/OvbvoTJUk0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2019

Brooks, who resumed with four to his name, could at least take consolation from a maiden international fifty.

After registering a golden duck in the first innings, he faced 119 balls at the second time of asking, striking nine fours including a glorious whip through square leg off Bumrah that brought up his half-century.

Only two wickets fell in the morning session, although Bravo walked off having made 23, with Blackwood subsequently named as his replacement.

The late call-up rode his luck to put on 61 with Brooks after Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer had fallen in quick succession.

Blackwood was dropped three times, while there was also a let-off for Brooks on 30 when he was caught at first slip off Ravindra Jadeja only for a no-ball to be called with the bowler having overstepped.

It mattered little in the end as the Windies subsided after lunch, Brooks run out by a brilliant direct hit from Virat Kohli amid the collapse.

Mohammed Shami and Jadeja finished with three wickets apiece, the latter rounding things off as Holder was bowled aiming a desperate heave across the line.