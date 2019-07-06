×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India crush Sri Lanka to send out warning to World Cup rivals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Jul 2019, 23:24 IST
RohitSharma - cropped
India batsman Rohit Sharma

India stepped up preparations for the Cricket World Cup semi-final as the irrepressible Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's centuries set up a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

A disappointing tournament for the Lions came to an end at Headingley, where Angelo Mathews' 113 helped his already-eliminated side reach 264-7.

It proved an uncompetitive total, however, as India reached their target with 6.3 overs to spare – the superb Rohit making history by smashing his fifth ton of the tournament

Virat Kohli's side will know their semi-final opponents by the end of Saturday, where defeat for Australia against South Africa would see them top the group and take on New Zealand – avoiding hosts England in the process.

Mathews made 160 in a Test win against England at Headingley in 2014, so he was the right man for a crisis with Sri Lanka flailing 55-4.

He and Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 53, gave the innings credibility with a 124-run stand.

Mathews was dismissed in the penultimate over, half-volleying Jasprit Bumrah to Rohit at extra cover, who would soon shatter their hopes of an upset.

The in-form opener passed 50 with a pair of sixes off Dhananjaya de Silva in the 17th over. Rahul got there in the 23rd over, ploughing 14 runs off four deliveries from De Silva.

Advertisement

Rohit, having brought up his century with a pull for four, went moments later for 103, flicking Kasun Rajitha to mid-off to end a 189-run first-wicket stand. He has scored a remarkable 647 runs in eight innings at this tournament.

Rahul could not see it out either, edging Lasith Malinga behind for 111. This is Malinga's final World Cup in the 50-over format and he was torched by India's batsman until gaining that small measure of revenge.

INDIA WILL TAKE SOME STOPPING

This is obvious, of course. They and Australia have been the outstanding teams in this World Cup and it would be surprising if they are not the finalists. Rahul and Rohit looked like steering them to a 10-wicket win in Leeds at one stage, so comfortable were they against Sri Lanka's attack. The pressure was off here though. Come the semi-finals - and possibly the final - we will learn just how mentally strong this India team are.

MATHEWS MAGIC

Angelo Mathews had done next to nothing with the bat in this World Cup... apart from at his seemingly beloved Headingley. A diligent unbeaten 85 helped to set up victory over England and this was another composed innings that gave Sri Lanka something to bowl at. As it turned out, they were a long way short of troubling India.

Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 Sri Lankan players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Post warning, Sri Lanka Board assures ICC of complying with protocol 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka out of Cricket World Cup after England beat India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India- Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 35: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 45
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 95/2 (18.2 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 231 runs to won from 31.4 overs
RSA VS AUS live score
Match 44 | Today
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Zimbabwe
IRE VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us