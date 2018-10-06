×
India crushes West Indies for its biggest test victory

Associated Press
NEWS
News
06 Oct 2018, 19:49 IST
AP Image

RAJKOT, India (AP) — India won the first test against West Indies by an innings and 272 runs on Saturday in its biggest margin of victory in test cricket.

The hosts dismissed West Indies for 196 runs just 20 minutes into the evening session on day three with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returning career-best test figures of 5-57.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2-71) and Ravindra Jadeja (3-35) shared the other five wickets as the spinners ran amok against West Indies.

Resuming after tea, the match lasted only another 35 balls. Jadeja trapped Sherman Lewis (4) lbw in the 49th over with Ashwin wrapping up proceedings 11 balls later as Shannon Gabriel (4) holed out in the deep.

India's previous highest innings victory came in June when it beat test debutants Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs at Bengaluru within two days.

West Indies made 181 in its first innings after resuming on 94-6 and was asked to follow on.

India crushes West Indies for its biggest test victory
Fetching more content...
