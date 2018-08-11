Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India fights back in 2nd test vs England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
162   //    11 Aug 2018, 17:57 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — India fought back with two wickets late in the first session to reduce England to 89-4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second test at Lord's on Saturday.

England was in a solid position at 77-2 before debutant Ollie Pope and captain Joe Root were dismissed to bring India back into the match.

India's hopes of levelling the five-match series appeared faint after the tourists were bowled out for 107 on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London.

But fine seam bowling revived Virat Kohli's India.

Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings made a positive start, moving to 28-0 before India's opening bowlers hit back with a wicket each.

Mohammed Shami trapped Jennings lbw for 11 with a full delivery. Ishant Sharma had Cook caught behind for 21 in the following over, leaving England 32-2.

Twenty-year-old debutant Ollie Pope settled quickly and displayed his shot-making ability before Hardik Pandya got him lbw for 28 from 38 balls with lunch approaching.

Having never appeared comfortable, Root went for 19, also lbw to Shami, with no review available to him after both of England's had been wasted by Jennings and Pope. The decision was correct anyway and Root's wicket took the players to lunch.

Jonny Bairstow (4 not out) will be joined by Jos Buttler when England resumes, trailing by 18 runs.

England won a tight opening test by 31 runs at Edgbaston a week ago to lead the series.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Team India needs to...
RELATED STORY
Number Nuggets- A Deep-dive analysis of 1st Test Match-...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 humiliating records that India...
RELATED STORY
A look back at the 7 greatest Indian Test innings of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of second...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
IND 107/10
ENG 187/5 (46.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | England lead India by 80 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
| Today, 06:00 PM
Derbyshire
Leicestershire
DBY VS LEI preview
Match 4 | Today, 08:00 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
St Lucia Stars
GAW VS SLZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us