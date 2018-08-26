Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India golfers draw a blank in Asiad, men's team finish 7th

Press Trust of India
28   //    26 Aug 2018, 19:11 IST

Jakarta, Aug 26 (PTI) Indian golfers frittered away a good start with a poor third round and then followed it up with a modest show today to finish seventh at the men's team event of the 18th Asian Games here.

India, who were second and in contention for a medal at the halfway stage of the tournament, came a cropper on third day when none of the four players could register a sub-par round. The same happened on the final day today and it was curtains for them.

India's best ranked player Rayhan Thomas (73) and Aadil Bedi (73), second on the Indian circuit, ended in tied 13th place with totals of two-under 286, while Kshitij Naveed Kaul (72) was one-over 289 and ended tied 23rd.

Harimohan Singh, one of the longest hitters on the amateur circuit, just could not get going on the greens and finished the final round at 82 with a total of 21-over in tied 53rd spot.

In the women's section, Ridhima Dilawari, who has taken a year off from college in Columbia, US, was the Indian best Indian shoot on show, finishing at four-over 292 for tied 17th spot. Sifat Sagoo (73) and Diksha Dagar (72) were tied 22nd respectively at 295.

Yuka Saso (66, and 13-under 275) of the Philippines won the gold medal in women's section under miraculous circumstances and also helped Philippines to the team gold.

In men's section, Japan's Keita Nakajima (71 and total 11-under 277), seen as a future star in pro golf, registered a start-to-finish win. He edged Korea's Oh Seung-taek (69), who totaled 278, by one shot while Cheng Jin (70 and 9-under 279) of China bagged the bronze.

Nakajima also helped Japan win the team gold, while China pushed Korea to the bronze medal

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
