Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India greats slam Kohli and Co. after Lord's debacle

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
741   //    13 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) India's abject surrender in the first two Tests against England has drawn sharp criticism from some of the country's celebrated former cricketers, who hoped the side would have the strength to bounce back.

Virender Sehwag, Bishan Singh Bedi and VVS Laxman were among those who lamented the lack of fight shown by India in the second Test against England, losing by an innings and 159 runs to go 0-2 down in the five-match series.

"Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don't do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this," tweeted Sehwag.

Bedi was even more scathing in his assessment of the performance.

"Dismal Indians at Lord's..everyone remotely connected with Indian Cricket knows where the problem lies or stems from..but will not utter a word for want of strength of character & courage of conviction...which is even more depressing really than the batting debacle actually...!!" wrote former India spinner Bedi.

Laxman hoped India will learn from the mistakes ahead of the third Test starting August 18 at Nottingham.

"Caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw saw India lose the Lord's Test tamely without showing a fight. Hopefully lessons are learnt quickly and the rest of the batsman start applying themselves going forward," he wrote.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said the team's performance was painful o watch.

"India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one. Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence," he said.

Another former batsman Vinod Kambli said India have plenty to think about ahead of the next Test.

"Our entire approach in this Test was defensive. More than anything, we allowed the English bowlers to come out on top by not playing our natural stroke playing game.The #TeamIndia think tank has a lot to ponder over in the coming days," he said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
England vs India 2018: England annihilate India in the...
RELATED STORY
What India’s strategy should be to win the 2nd Test at Lords
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the third Test 
RELATED STORY
India captain Kohli confident of third Test availability
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
3 Things Inida must overcome to win the Lords Test
RELATED STORY
England v India first day abandoned after no play at Lord's
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli considers Adelaide second innings hundred...
RELATED STORY
Five debatable selections under Virat Kohli in Tests
RELATED STORY
3 things India need to address in order to win the 2nd...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
BTR 185/4 (20.0 ov)
GAW 155/8 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents win by 30 runs
BTR VS GAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us