Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

India is somewhere between sleeping giant and rising competitor: NZ coach

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 17:01 IST
282

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) New Zealand football coach Fritz Schmid today dubbed India lying somewhere between "a sleeping giant and a rising competitor".

Schmid is here with his team to take part in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, starting June 2.

"I appreciate the opportunity to play in the hero Intercontinental Cup as for countries like us it provides an excellent option to play against three potential strong opponents and have a look at players who will take us forward for the future," he said.

Asked what impression he has about football in India, he sounded optimistic.

"India is somewhere between a sleeping giant and a rising competitor. It's a big country and from my activity back in the Asian Football Confederation I realised there was a lot of activity at the top level with their professional league.

"At the same time, they were trying to put things together for grassroots and development aspects. I followed very closely their activities around the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"There are a lot of efforts going on and it's very important for them to put the pieces together to find their position in terms of popularity of the sport in direct comparison to cricket."

He has been following the the Indian team's progress, and is aware of the challenges that await his team.

"India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup and it's a big year for Indian Football. It's understandable they are preparing for the Continental Championships while we are building up for a new campaign.

"I know Stephen Constantine is a very experienced coach who has been successful in many different countries. I expect them to be really prepared especially after the two weeks of preparatory camp in Mumbai. They will be playing at home and it will be a tough challenge for us

The Relationship between Coaching and Habits
RELATED STORY
Key takeaways from first ODI between South Africa and India
RELATED STORY
Brothers of destruction: Reliving 3 of the most...
RELATED STORY
5 interesting similarities between Sourav Ganguly's Pune...
RELATED STORY
When a record partnership between Tendulkar & Ganguly...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who have more fans in India than their...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 records Virat Kohli is unlikely to break
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket should not be abrogated in light of the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Tests played between England and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...