Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India level series with big win in 4th Youth ODI

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
77   //    07 Aug 2018, 18:58 IST

Moratuwa (Sri Lanka), Aug 8 (PTI) Spinners Ayush Badoni and Harsh Tyagi shared six wickets after a collective batting show by the visitors as India Under-19 team mauled Sri Lanka U-19 by a comprehensive 135-run margin in the fourth Youth ODI to level the series 2-2, here today.

Electing to bat, the Indian batsmen put on board a decent 278 for six with

Devdutt Padikkal (71), skipper Aryan Juyal (60) and Yash Rathod (56) scoring half-centuries.

After early fall of Atharwa Taide (20), Padikkal and Pawan Shah (36) added 74 runs for the second wicket before Sandun Mendis broke the stand by scalping the latter.

The following batsmen used the platform to post the highest score of the series.

India then bowled out the hosts for 143 in 37.2 overs with off-spinner Badoni taking three wickets for just 35 runs and left-arm spinner Tyagi also accounting for three Sri Lankan batsmen.

Opener Navod Paranavithana top scored for the hosts with his 45-run knock while captain Nipun Dananjaya Perera contributed 36.

The decisive fifth ODI will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

Brief Scores:

India Under 19: 278 for 6 in 50 overs. (D Padikkal 71, A Juyal 60; S Mendis 2/37, S Lakshan 2/48)

Sri Lanka Under 19: 143 all out in 37.2 overs. (N Paranavithana 45; A Badoni 3/35, H Tyagi 3/37)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
ODI Run-Out XI
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined ODI XI featuring the active players
RELATED STORY
5 memorable overseas ODI series wins for India
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 heartbreaking moments for India under Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
2 changes India should make in the Playing XI to win the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Milestones achieved by players in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us