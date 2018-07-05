India looks ready for the British challenge.

The football world cup is the most talked about sports event in the world right now. But the ardent cricket fans are as much excited about India touring. The UK is one of the toughest places to tour because of the conditions and some well-documented controversies that come to haunt the opposition teams. This might well be one of the best Indian team on paper to tour England. It has several inform batsmen, bowlers very fit and captain who wants nothing less than a victory. Make no mistake, the England bowlers can still run through sides. The series will be decided on how well India tackles the new ball from Anderson and Broad.

A confident Kohli looking forward to playing positive and hard cricket

Settled XI

Although I am a big fan of Kohli's captaincy, the one thing that I am critical about is, his tendency to change the test team often. In limited overs, you can mostly see that the playing XI is settled apart from one or two positions. But when it comes to test teams, there are frequent changes. The openers are changed, Rahane's position in the batting order is not clear and sometimes we bring back the wicket-keeper to open the innings. Kohli must consider having a settled XI and give them at least 2-3 matches on a trot and make them feel wanted. The great Australian teams always had a settled team that could instill fear in the opposition teams.

Fit fast bowlers

India recently has won test matches on the back of spin bowlers running through sides, but the challenge will be on the fast bowlers in England. India needs Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to fire throughout the series. Kohli has the cushion of Hardik Pandya who has improved so much as a bowler and India might be tempted to bring the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also into the mix. A test match is always won by taking 20 wickets.

Batting form

Most Indian batsmen are in good touch. India would be tempted to open with Rahul and Dhawan, purely because of their time in the middle before the test series. But I would play Vijay ahead of Dhawan because he can play the swing and seam better. Dhawan's problem outside the off stumps could see him being pushed down in the batting order. Pujara has struggled in the county cricket, but you could expect him to come good sooner than later. Kohli will be itching to make his England record better and one could expect a couple of tons from him. Rahane will be the key man and his overseas form will come in handy. Saha should be the preferred first choice keeper but I would not be surprised if Karthik comes back in for the latter half. Ashwin and Pandya could provide the crucial lower order runs.

My Playing XI

Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardhik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvanesh Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

All in all, this should well be a cracking series. Will we see a reversal of fortunes? Wishing Kohli and Co. - all the very best.