Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India looks ready for the British challenge.

Dhinakaran G
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
78   //    05 Jul 2018, 16:15 IST

The football world cup is the most talked about sports event in the world right now. But the ardent cricket fans are as much excited about India touring. The UK is one of the toughest places to tour because of the conditions and some well-documented controversies that come to haunt the opposition teams. This might well be one of the best Indian team on paper to tour England. It has several inform batsmen, bowlers very fit and captain who wants nothing less than a victory. Make no mistake, the England bowlers can still run through sides. The series will be decided on how well India tackles the new ball from Anderson and Broad.


India Nets Session - Emirates Old Trafford
A confident Kohli looking forward to playing positive and hard cricket

Settled XI

Although I am a big fan of Kohli's captaincy, the one thing that I am critical about is, his tendency to change the test team often. In limited overs, you can mostly see that the playing XI is settled apart from one or two positions. But when it comes to test teams, there are frequent changes. The openers are changed, Rahane's position in the batting order is not clear and sometimes we bring back the wicket-keeper to open the innings. Kohli must consider having a settled XI and give them at least 2-3 matches on a trot and make them feel wanted. The great Australian teams always had a settled team that could instill fear in the opposition teams.


Fit fast bowlers

India recently has won test matches on the back of spin bowlers running through sides, but the challenge will be on the fast bowlers in England. India needs Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to fire throughout the series. Kohli has the cushion of Hardik Pandya who has improved so much as a bowler and India might be tempted to bring the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also into the mix. A test match is always won by taking 20 wickets.


CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST-TRAINING

Batting form

Most Indian batsmen are in good touch. India would be tempted to open with Rahul and Dhawan, purely because of their time in the middle before the test series. But I would play Vijay ahead of Dhawan because he can play the swing and seam better. Dhawan's problem outside the off stumps could see him being pushed down in the batting order. Pujara has struggled in the county cricket, but you could expect him to come good sooner than later. Kohli will be itching to make his England record better and one could expect a couple of tons from him. Rahane will be the key man and his overseas form will come in handy. Saha should be the preferred first choice keeper but I would not be surprised if Karthik comes back in for the latter half. Ashwin and Pandya could provide the crucial lower order runs.


South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 3

My Playing XI

Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardhik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvanesh Kumar and Umesh Yadav.

All in all, this should well be a cracking series. Will we see a reversal of fortunes? Wishing Kohli and Co. - all the very best. 

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Test cricket Leisure Reading
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
Probable playing XI for India in England in the 1st Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
India vs England: India's Predicted XI For the First T20I
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series: India's predicted 16-man...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us