India lose Ashwin, Sharma to injuries for 2nd Australia test

PERTH, Australia (AP) — India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the second test against Australia with a left abdominal strain while batsman Rohit Sharma has been sidelined after he jarred his back during the first test.

The injuries mean India, which won the first test in Adelaide by 31 runs, could have four fast bowlers in the Perth Stadium match beginning Friday.

In a 13-man squad announced Thursday, spin-bowling allrounder Hanuma Vihari is set to replace Rohit. The inclusion of Umesh Yadav and Bhuneshwar Kumar suggests India could select four quicks on what's set to be a fast and bouncy pitch.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, K.L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.