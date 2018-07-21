India lose by one point, bag silver in women's compound team

Berlin, Jul 21 (PTI) Indian women's compound team once again failed to cross the final hurdle, this time by a heartbreaking one point, to settle for a silver medal in the fourth and concluding stage of the Archery World Cup here today.

Eyeing a maiden gold at the World Cup circuit, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Trisha Deb had a promising 59-57 lead but they slipped in the third end as the French trio eventually clinched the gold with a score of 229-228.

Five consecutive perfect 10s by Sophie Dodemont, Amelie Sancenot and Sandra Herve helped France level the scores 116-all in the second end.

Pressure then got the better of the Indian team as they started off the third end with a poor six and then an eight, while the French trio maintained the momentum to make it 174-169.

Indians tried their best in the fourth end and shot a solid 59/60 but as it turned out the five-point deficit was hard to overcome as the French trio emerged winners by one point.

Fifth-ranked India had ousted top-ranked Turkey 231-228, in the semifinals to make a second final this season, after the second stage in May.

At the Antalya leg of the World Cup, the Indian team consisting of Jyothi, Muskan and Divya Dhayal had lost to Chinese Taipei by three points