×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India make poor start in stiff chase of 287

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    17 Dec 2018, 13:01 IST

Perth, Dec 17 (PTI) India suffered a poor start in their chase of 287 after pacer Mohammad Shami brought back the visitors back in the second Test with a six-wicket haul on day four here on Monday.

Shami took career-best figures of 6-56 as Australia were bowled out for 243 runs in their second innings.

India were then reduced to 15-2 at tea with Murali Vijay (6 not out) and Virat Kohli (0 not out) at the crease.

KL Rahul (0) played another indecisive stroke and was bowled off Mitchell Starc (1-6) on the fourth ball of the second innings. The bigger moment came when Josh Hazlewood (1-5) had Cheteshwar Pujara (4) caught behind off a faint edge in the fourth over to leave India leaning on Kohli once again.

Post a wicket-less morning session, Australia collapsed in a heap as they lost five wickets for 15 runs in the space of eight overs.

Shami was the wrecker-in-chief, taking 4-26 in seven overs after lunch, as his express pace combined with short stuff bamboozled the Australian lower order.

Skipper Tim Paine (37) was the first go, unable to negotiate sharp bounce and gloving to Virat Kohli at second slip.

Fit-to-bat Aaron Finch (25) came out to bat next, but lasted only one ball, clipping down leg side and caught behind. Shami was on a hat trick for the second consecutive Test, but missed out.

An over later though, using the second new ball, he got rid of Usman Khawaja (72) with another sharp rising delivery to pick his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Eight balls later Jasprit Bumrah (3-39) got rid of Pat Cummins (1), bowled off a delivery keeping too low.

Advertisement

Nathan Lyon (5) hit out and took Australia past 200, but Shami knocked him over in similar fashion to the rest. His previous best was 5-28 against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2018.

The last wicket pairing of Starc (14) and Hazlewood (17 not out) frustrated the Indian team though, and added 36 golden runs for the tenth wicket, taking the lead past 280.

In the morning session, Paine and Khawaja had continued their overnight fifth wicket as Australia reached 190-4 at lunch. Starting from overnight 132-4, the two batsmen negotiated the first hour in a sedate manner. They didn't look in any rush as only 19 runs came forth.

India started with their strike bowlers Bumrah and Shami, but barring a close call for run-out if it had been a direct hit, the visitors never came close to taking a wicket.

Bumrah was pick of the bowlers once again, getting the ball to rear up from length and beating the batsmen on many occasions, in particular Khawaja. But the outside edge continued to elude him.

The duo stepped up on the scoring rate a bit more in the second hour of play, and added another 39 runs to the total. In doing so, Khawaja reached his 14th Test half-century off 156 balls, whilst taking the overall lead past the 200-run mark.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Paine were once again involved in a verbal exchange, with umpire Chris Gaffaney stepping in to ask the duo to get on with the game.

Kohli rotated his bowlers well, with Ishant Sharma (1-45), Umesh Yadav (0-61) and Hanuma Vihari (0-31) giving the requisite control. Australia's scoring rate came down to 1.93 per over for the session, and 2.44 per over for the entire innings as the pitch continued to pose riddles.

Australia had scored 326 runs in their first innings, and India replied with 283 runs, thanks to Virat Kohli's 25th Test hundred, thus conceding a lead of 43 runs.

India lead the four-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Innings which helped Kohli become chase master
RELATED STORY
India teetering on 15-2 after being set 287 to win in Perth
RELATED STORY
Khawaja unconcerned by poor start to India series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
A history of the best encounters between arch-rivals...
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
4th Test: India needs to look at this Test match to give...
RELATED STORY
5 Closest wins for India in Tests (by runs)
RELATED STORY
4 Times Rohit Sharma threw away the opportunity in Tests
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 75/4 (25.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | India need 212 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 20/3 (12.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 276 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 94/1 (6.5 ov)
LIVE
Windies need 36 runs to win from 13.1 overs
BAN VS WIN live score
| Tomorrow, 01:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women
HBH-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us