Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India must be 'ruthless' against Afghanistan - Rahane

Afghanistan will be looking to cause an upset against India on their Test debut, but Ajinkya Rahane is determined to avoid complacency.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 15:11 IST
194
AjinkyaRahane - cropped
Ajinkya Rahane in Test action for India

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane has told India to be "ruthless" against Test debutants Afghanistan this week.

Afghanistan will take their first steps in the Test arena against the world's top-ranked side in a sole match in Bangalore.

But Rahane - stepping in for Virat Kohli - is keen to avoid embarrassment against the rookies when play gets under way on Thursday.

"We are not going to take Afghanistan lightly. They have a decent team," Rahane said.

"As a Test team we cannot take anyone for granted because cricket is a funny game. We want to go out there and be ruthless.

"We are going to focus on our strengths, our positives. We are not thinking about Afghanistan as well. Yes, we respect them as our opponent, but it's important for us to go out there and give more than our 100 per cent."

Opposite number Asghar Stanikzai claimed Afghanistan have better spinners than India, but Rahane is confident that is not the case.

"Every member of their team believes that their side is good, that their bowling attack or their batting unit is much better," Rahane said.

"We all know the stats but we don't focus on them. Our spinners, [Ravichandran] Ashwin, [Ravindra] Jadeja and Kuldeep [Yadav], are experienced and quality spinners."

India vs Afghanistan: 3 Problems India might face against...
RELATED STORY
4 things that can stop India from winning against...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Ajinkya Rahane set to lead India against...
RELATED STORY
India's expected playing XI for the Afghanistan Test
RELATED STORY
3 players who can captain India against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Rahane to captain India for historic Test with Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan test: 3 Indian players who will use...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan, 2018: Afghanistan waste no time,...
RELATED STORY
3 key matchups in the India vs Afghanistan Test
RELATED STORY
India add wrist spin flavour in practice to counter...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us