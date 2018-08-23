Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kohli reclaims top ICC ranking after match-winning effort

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
5.80K   //    23 Aug 2018, 13:54 IST

Dubai, Aug 23 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli today reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings after his brilliant show in the third Test against England.

Kohli scored 97 and 103 in the third Test at Nottingham, which India won by 203 runs.

The skipper first earned the pole position after his 149 and 51 in the first Test at Birmingham. However he dropped to second place after India's defeat at the Lord's but a stupendous performance has again put him at the top.

Kohli now has 937 points, which is the 11th best ever in terms of rating points.

The top 10 in the list are Don Bradman (961 points), Steven Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs (942), Ricky Ponting (942), Peter May (941), Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Sangakkara (all 938 points).

Cheteshwar Pujara remains the second highest ranked India batsman in the list in sixth position, while Ajinkya Rahane (up four places to 19th), Shikhar Dhawan (up four places to 22nd) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (up eight places to 51st) have moved up after useful contributions at Trent Bridge.

Pandya has also reached the 51st spot in the bowlers' rankings, gaining 23 slots to reach his career-best position after a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings.

His fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul in England's second innings has also lifted him to a career-best 37th position after a gain of eight places.

For England, Jos Buttler's valiant 106 in the second innings has lifted him 22 places to 47th position.

Another significant gainer for England in the batsmen's rankings is Adil Rashid, whose unbeaten 33 in the second innings has seen him gain eight slots to reach 116th position.

Rashid has also gained four slots to reach 47th position among bowlers after grabbing four wickets in the match, while Chris Woakes has inched up one place to 31st position after also finishing with four wickets in the third Test

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ICC ODI Rankings: Australia slip to sixth in latest rankings
RELATED STORY
7 Indian batsmen who got to number 1 spot in ICC Test...
RELATED STORY
India increase lead at top of ICC Test rankings
RELATED STORY
ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian after...
RELATED STORY
ICC ODI Rankings: Australia slip to 6th position
RELATED STORY
Windies stars achieve gains in latest ICC Test rankings
RELATED STORY
Fakhar Zaman gains eight places in the latest ICC ODI...
RELATED STORY
ICC Test rankings ahead of the India-England series
RELATED STORY
Ireland players make significant gains in latest ICC Test...
RELATED STORY
ICC T20I Rankings: India climb up to No.2, Pakistan still...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Match 8 | Today, 03:30 AM
India B
South Africa A
INB VS RSA-A live score
Match 7 | Today
AUA 151/10 (31.4 ov)
IND-A 152/5 (38.3 ov)
India A win by 5 wickets
AUA VS IND-A live score
| Sun, 19 Aug
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 161/10
Sussex win by 243 runs
SSX VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us