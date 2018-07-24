Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India, Pakistan to clash on September 19 in Asia Cup

Press Trust of India
News
73   //    24 Jul 2018, 21:34 IST

Dubai, Jul 24 (PTI) Defending Champions India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 19, a day after opening their campaign against a Qualifier in Dubai, the ICC announced today.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants while the remaining spots are still up for grabs amongst UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the qualifier while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play the tournament-opener in Dubai on September 15. The title clash will be played on September 28.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and two teams will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.

Asia Cup Schedule:

Group Stage 15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai) 16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai) 17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) 18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai) 19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai) 20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four 21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai) 21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) 23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai) 23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) 25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai) 26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final 28 September - Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
