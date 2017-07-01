India put Windies in a spin following Dhoni assault

Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni contributed contrasting knocks of 72 and 78 for India as they moved 2-0 up in their ODI series with West Indies.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 03:09 IST

India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni

India's spinners built on an eye-catching innings from MS Dhoni to secure a 93-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international in Antigua.

Dhoni took advantage of being dropped on 28 by accelerating rapidly to 78 not out from 79 deliveries as India posted 251-4 from 50 overs on a sluggish surface. The tourists only had 151 on the board with 10 overs remaining before Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (40 not out off 26 balls) lifted the tempo significantly late in the innings.

West Indies then slumped to 87-5 in reply and, although Jason Mohammed (40) and Rovman Powell (30) offered a measure of resistance, another collapse ensured Jason Holder's men were dismissed for 158 with 11.5 overs unused.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav returned 3-28 and 3-41 respectively for India, while Jadhav struck with his first delivery to bowl last man Kesrick Williams and bring the contest to an end.

The Windies elected to field at a toss that was delayed by a wet outfield and quickly ousted Shikhar Dhawan (2) and India skipper Virat Kohli (11), the latter superbly caught by debutant Kyle Hope at gully off Holder.

Ajinkya Rahane's 112-ball 72 and a similarly patient 39 from Yuvraj Singh steadied the ship, but it was only in the closing overs that West Indies lost control.

Having initially operated with caution, Dhoni blasted 50 from the last 28 legal deliveries he faced and Jadhav's handy cameo ensured India had a healthy total given the conditions.

West Indies' reply was hampered by the early loss of Evin Lewis (2) to Umesh Yadav and a flurry of wickets followed after Kyle and Shai Hope (24) shared 45 for the second wicket - Hardik Pandya striking twice as Kuldeep and Ashwin claimed their first scalps.

A sixth-wicket partnership of 54 between Mohammed and Powell gave the Windies hope, but the last five wickets fell for 17 runs inside seven overs, with Kuldeep and Ashwin to the fore.