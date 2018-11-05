India recovers to beat West Indies by 5 wickets in 1st T20

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India recovered from a poor start to beat West Indies by five wickets on Sunday in the first of three Twenty20 matches.

Dinesh Karthik scored 31 not out off 34 balls, and debutant Krunal Pandya added an undefeated 21 off nine balls, as India rallied from 45-4 to reach the winning total of 110-5 in 17.5 overs.

Put into bat after losing the toss, West Indies scored 109-8 in 20 overs as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 3-13 in his four-over spell.

"It is a good wicket to bat on but has a little something for the seamers as well," said Karthik. "They bowled well up front to our openers, but my role is to absorb pressure later in the batting order."

Earlier, West Indies opener Denesh Ramdin (2) was caught behind off Umesh Yadav (1-36). Surprisingly, Rishabh Pant, who replaced MS Dhoni in the Indian T20 squad, did not keep wicket with Karthik performing the duties instead.

Shai Hope (14) was comically run out after a misunderstanding with Shimron Hetmyer (10), and then Hetmyer was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah (1-27) as West Indies struggled at 28-3 in the fifth over.

Kieron Pollard (14) tried to dig his team out of trouble but the Indian spinners came on and squeezed the middle order.

Kuldeep Yadav ran through the lineup, dismissing Darren Bravo (5), Rovman Powell (4) and skipper Carlos Brathwaite (4) in successive overs.

At the other end, left-arm spinner Pandya got his first international wicket as Pollard was caught behind, leaving the scorecard at 63-7.

Debutant Fabian Allen led a rescue mission, scoring 27 off 20 balls with four fours, but could only push West Indies past 100 late in the 19th over.

"It was an exceptional performance with the ball ... We used the conditions perfectly with the ball," said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

India didn't get off to the best start, either. West Indies' Oshane Thomas (2-21) bowled a spirited spell and dismissed the in-form top order quickly. Rohit Sharma (6) was caught behind and Thomas bowled Shikhar Dhawan (3) for a third time on this trip.

In Virat Kohli's absence, it was down to Lokesh Rahul (16) to perform at No. 3. But Carlos Brathwaite (2-11) shook the Indian middle order with two quick wickets. Pant (1) holed out with a poor pull and then Rahul was caught at deep square leg as Brathwaite struck in successive overs to leave India in trouble at 45-4.

Karthik and Manish Pandey (19) then put on 38 runs for the fifth wicket, absorbing pressure in a partnership that brought India back in the game.

Pandey fell to an easy return catch to Khary Pierre (1-16) against the run of play in the 15th over.

There was nothing much to worry about at that stage, though, as Karthik and Pandya took India home with 13 balls to spare.

"We didn't apply ourselves (with the bat) and never got into second or third gear," said Brathwaite. "We were either too defensive or too attacking. If we had wickets in hand at the end, we could have scored 130-140 which could have been a winning score."

The second T20 is in Lucknow on Tuesday.