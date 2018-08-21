Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stokes, Buttler battling to stave off defeat for England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
173   //    21 Aug 2018, 20:35 IST
AP Image

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were staging an unlikely bid to stave off defeat for England in the third test after extending their unbeaten fifth-wicket stand to 111 runs against India by tea on the fourth day at Trent Bridge.

Chasing a world-record 521 to win the test and clinch the series, England slumped from 27-0 to 62-4 before lunch but Stokes (42) and Buttler (67) were leading the recovery with the kind of disciplined batting the top order failed to produce.

England reached tea at 173-4, needing another 348 runs for victory.

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was padded up and appeared ready to bat, even though he broke a bone in the middle finger of his left hand on Monday.

After England resumed on 23-0, India paceman Ishant Sharma removed Keaton Jennings (13) with the fifth ball of the day and fellow opener Alastair Cook (17) in his next over, both to catches behind the wicket.

England captain Joe Root chased a wide delivery from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and edged to Lokesh Rahul at second slip for 13. Virat Kohli, a century-maker on Monday, then produced a brilliant diving catch at third slip to remove Ollie Pope for 16 four balls later.

Stokes and Buttler scored 89 runs in the second session, showing patience despite being naturally aggressive batsmen. Buttler has still hit 13 fours in his 115-ball innings, while the usually attacking Stokes — back in the team after being found not guilty by a jury this week of affray in a late-night incident — had a strike rate of 37.83.

Sharma had team-best bowling figures of 2-43.

England leads the five-match series 2-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
England announce squad for the 3rd Test match against India
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Nottingham Test heading for an...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, Probable XI,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why England will defeat...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 271/8 (90.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | England need 250 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 367/9 (105.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Middlesex lead Northamptonshire by 208 runs with 1 wicket remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
SSX 440/10 & 353/6
DBY 389/10 & 1/0 (2.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Derbyshire need 404 runs to win
SSX VS DBY live score
HAM 277/10 & 399/7
NOT 166/10 & 112/4 (52.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Nottinghamshire need 399 runs to win
HAM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us