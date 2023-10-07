India's 3 highest wicket-takers against Australia in men's ODI World Cups ft. Kapil Dev 

India will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against five-time champions Australia at the historic Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Arguably two of the strongest teams in world cricket, both sides will be looking to start their campaigns with a statement win.

India and Australia have shared an intense rivalry in the World Cup over the years, producing some of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history.

From Australia drubbing India in the 2003 final, to the Men in Blues' famous quarter-final win en route to their second title in the 2011 edition, this rivalry is never short of thrilling action. Despite their fierce rivalry, however, both teams' players enjoy great camaraderie between them.

The Aussies have a dominant ODI World Cup record against India, winning eight out of 12 matches, and their bowlers have played a vital part in many of those outcomes.

However, some Indian bowlers have also tormented the mighty Australian batsmen. In this article, we will take a look at India's three highest wicket-takers against Australia in ODI World Cup history.

India's 3 highest wicket-takers against Australia in men's ODI World Cups

#3. Roger Binny, 6 wickets

A potent new ball bowler who possessed the ability to move the ball both ways, Roger Binny was one of the key members of the victorious 1983 ODI World Cup and 1985 World Cricket Championship with his aggressive batting and astute fielding abilities.

Binny played three matches against Australia in World Cups, which saw him take six wickets at an average of 21.16 and an economy of 4.70. He famously recorded 4/29 against the Australian side at Chelmsford, England, in 1983.

#2. Madan Lal, 6 wickets

With a side on bowling action, troubling batsmen with impeccable lines, and contributing handy runs lower down the order, Madan Lal was a top-class all-rounder for the Indian side in the 1970's and 80's.

He represented India in three World Cups and played two matches against Australia, in which he picked up six wickets, averaging just 14.83 with a mean economy of 4.37. He also registered a memorable four-for (4/20) at Chelmsford in 1983.

#1. Kapil Dev, 9 wickets

Kapil Dev has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian cricket. Not only did he possess the art of swinging the ball both ways, but he also possessed a potent weapon with the old ball with his mastery of the reverse swing.

Add to this his breathtaking batting capabilities - he was one of the greatest all-rounders this game of cricket has ever witnessed.

Kapil Dev represented India in three World Cups, winning one as captain in 1983. He played five matches against Australia, in which he took nine wickets, including a fifer. He conceded runs at an economy of just 3.79 and averaged 20.22 in those matches.