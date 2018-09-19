India's strongest ODI eleven under Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli

India has been a formidable side in one-day international cricket over the last decade. India had been consistently ranked among the top three ODI teams and under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, the team went on to win the 2011 World Cup and then lift the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli took over the ODI captaincy from Dhoni and has taken the 'Men in Blue' to loftier heights. The Kohli led Indian team has been superbly consistent in ODI cricket, winning over 75 percent of their games so far. They have been simply unbeatable at home and been quite impressive while traveling abroad.

The team has all the ingredients of a champion side and looks well balanced in all the departments. The ‘Men in Blue’ have a dependable opening combination followed by a compact middle order. Skipper Virat Kohli is certainly the best ODI player with his superlative run-scoring pedigree.

The pace battery with a lot of variety has looked the strongest in the last few years and the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav have been the masters of their trait. The fitness levels of the players have gone up places and the team looks to be leaner and meaner.

There are some promising youngsters like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant who can be quite successful in the future. Going into the 2019 World Cup in England, India will certainly go in as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

So let us look at the best possible ODI eleven led by Virat Kohli which has been a force to reckon with in ODI cricket.

For my list, I have taken only those players who have been a regular part of the Indian ODI set up under Virat Kohli's captaincy and contributed consistently with either bat or ball.

Shikhar Dhawan

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan has been India’s frontline opener in one-day international cricket for the last five odd seasons. The aggressive lefthander has been extremely prolific in the shorter format for the ‘Men in Blue’. Dhawan has forged a lethal opening pair with Rohit Sharma, getting the team off to flying starts.

Dhawan is an attacking batsman who likes to dominate the bowlers in the power plays. He likes the ball coming onto the bat and pulls and cuts with utter disdain. Dhawan has a penchant to score hundreds and generally goes onto convert his starts into big knocks. 'Gabbar' is a handy fielder in the deep and possesses one of the strongest throwing arms.

ODI record under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Matches 42 Runs 2027 Avg 50.67 100s 5

