India's best possible XI for World Cup 2019

With less than a year left for the World Cup 2019 and all the teams looking to finalize their squad, India has also begun its preparation. Entering as one of the favorites in the tournament, there have been multiple deliberations about the final playing XI, especially with the middle order unsettled. India was trying all possible combinations in the last few series but the confusion still continues. There are many talented young players who have come to the limelight after good IPL stints.

As the global cricket festival is all set to kick off the buzz and the hype around it is at its peak more than ever. India will surely be looking to bring home the trophy this season and why not. We have reasons enough to fancy our chances - a fiery batting lineup, lethal bowling contingent and a depth of talent. So here's my take on India's best bets to lift the cup for the third time.

The Opening Charm - Rohit & Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should be entrusted to spearhead the team to a solid start. The duo currently has 22 over-fifty partnerships of which 12 are over-hundred. Since 2013, this has been a consistent opening pair and is currently ranked 8th in highest overall partnership runs by openers in ODIs.

With an average of more than 54 as an opening batsman, Rohit has been a very different player and is the only batsman to hold 3 double hundreds in ODIs to his name. Dhawan was the highest run scorer in the previous two Champions Trophies held in England in 2013 and 2017. He averages more than 65 in England. Rohit scored an unbeaten knock of 137 in the just concluded India-England Series. Dhawan looked in good touch too, though wasn't able to convert his starts into big ones.

Many might feel Rahul should be given a chance to open owing to his phenomenal performances in IPL and the concluded T20 series in England, but he doesn't have many numbers to boast for in the 50 over format.

The Middle Marshal - Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

The middle order should be powered by the Indian Captain-Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Dinesh Karthik. Currently the best of the lot, Virat Kohli has 35 centuries to his name, most in successful chases. The chasing master averages more than 58 which is highly impressive and looked in a good nick in the last series. India's top 3 are currently in the top 10 batsmen in ODIs with Virat topping the list by a huge margin, Rohit at number 4 and Dhawan at number 10.

MS just finished his 10,000 runs in ODI and has been the best wicketkeeper-batsman India has ever produced. However, he should bat up the order, probably at number 4 as his expeditious finishing powers are on a wane. DK might not have stats in his favor but currently, he looks like one of the best middle order batsmen India has. Based on his performance in Nidahas trophy it is safe to say that DK can play the role of a finisher.

