India's Probable 16-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia 

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
654   //    23 Dec 2018, 13:25 IST

Will Dinesh Karthik make a comeback into the ODI side following an impressive showing in T20I's?
Will Dinesh Karthik make a comeback into the ODI side following an impressive showing in T20I's?

With the ICC 50-over World cup scheduled to take place next year from May 30th to July 14th in England, India will be looking to tighten up all the prevailing loose ends of the team before the mega tournament commences.

In 2019 team India is set to play a 3-match ODI series in Australia which will be followed by a 5-match ODI series in NewZealand. India will then host Australia for a 5-match ODI series in Feb-Mar which will be it's final ODI assignment before World Cup.

The schedule for upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia is as follows -

1st ODI - Jan 12(Saturday) | Venue - Sydney Cricket Ground | Sydney Start time - 7:50 AM(IST)

2nd ODI - Jan 15(Tuesday) | Venue - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | Start time - 8:50 AM(IST)

3rd ODI - Jan 18(Friday) | Venue - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne | Start time - 7:50 AM(IST)

Currently, India has a settled top order and all-round bowling combination but they have been struggling to get their middle order combination right. Virat Kohli and co will be anticipating that they will be able to find the right middle order combination during the course of the upcoming series.

Here is the 16-man probable squad for the 3-match ODI series against Australia next month -

#1 Openers -

Rohit Sharma(VC), Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma after scoring a hundred
Rohit Sharma after scoring a hundred
Team India arguably has the best ODI opening combination in the world right now which comprises of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. They have been highly consistent and forged numerous match-winning partnerships at the top of the order ever since the duo first joined forces during the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Both Rohit(2nd) and Dhawan(9th) are in the top ten of ICC ODI batsmen Rankings. Along with Virat Kohli, they form the fulcrum of India's batting order. The persistent contributions from the top 3 batsmen of Indian line-up have allowed India to dominate in the ODI format over the last few years.

KL Rahul was the designated backup opener during the last ODI series and he is expected to continue in the same role during the upcoming series as well. He did not get ample chances to prove his mettle in ODI format yet so it would be unfair to drop from the side due to his recent shortcomings in Test format.

Balakrishna
ANALYST
An Avid cricket and pro wrestling fan who also follows Tennis, Formula One, and Pro Kabaddi. Ardent Fan Of Rafael Nadal, Fernando Alonso, and Rohit Sharma.
