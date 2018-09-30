Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's Underperforming Cricketers XI

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.20K   //    30 Sep 2018, 20:02 IST

Rishi Dhawan
Rishi Dhawan

The Indian Cricket Team has grown leaps and bounds under the reigns of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. India currently stands first in Test cricket, second best in ODI and T20 format of the game.

While most of the Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have shown consistency in their performances, some of the cricketers haven't managed to retain their place in the squad due to lack of any significant achievement or performances.

Here, we take a look at the Indian cricketers who couldn't make much of an impact and haven't been in the scheme of things lately.

Note: Cricketers who have played for India after 2006 have been taken into consideration.

#1 Abhinav Mukund

England v India: 1st npower Test - Day Four

Abhinav Mukund, one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket, got his first breakthrough in the Indian team in 2011 during the tour of England. Mukund's sheer brutality with the bat in domestic cricket sealed his spot in the XI for the first three Tests.

However, Mukund couldn't capitalize on his strengths and struggled to read the line and lengths. He was dropped from the squad subsequently after the series and it took him 6 years to make a comeback to the Test set-up - in 2017.

He failed to make much of an impact against Sri Lanka in 2017 and has been nowhere near in making a comeback again. With KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw scoring runs for fun, Mukund's dream of playing for India might not come true again.

1 / 11 NEXT
Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
