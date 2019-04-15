×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India's WC squad: Karthik pips Pant, Shankar in at No.4

IANS
NEWS
News
112   //    15 Apr 2019, 15:36 IST
IANS Image
Dinesh Karthik. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

New Delhi , April 15 (IANS) Dinesh Karthik has beaten Rishabh Pant in the race to become the second wicket-keeper in the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales. The five wise men of Indian cricket, led by M.S.K. Prasad, met in Mumbai on Monday and picked the 15-member squad. Vijay Shankar goes to the showpiece event as the number four batsman and Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as the third spinner ahead of a fourth pacer. KL Rahul joins in as the back-up opener.

While skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked themselves on the back of some consistent show in recent times, there were three main areas of concern that the selectors needed to take a call on.

The much-debated number four slot, whether Pant or Karthik go as the second wicket-keeper behind MS Dhoni and finally, if the team will pick a fourth pacer or an additional third spinner considering that the wickets will be on the slower side at this time of the year in England.

The current Indian team management and selectors have often spoken about continuity and that is exactly what they have done with regards to the team for the World Cup. Having tried Shankar at the top, they have backed him in the squad. The fact that Shankar continued to bat at number three or four in this edition of the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad was another hint that the team management had asked him to settled down to the idea of batting at the top.

Karthik has eclipsed Pant to the second wicket-keeper's spot. Even though Karthik failed to do much in the 12th edition of the cash-rich league, the team management had already said they aren't looking at it.

In the bowling department too, it was a case of backing an in-form Jadeja because not only has he done well for Chennai Super Kings, but also, wickets are expected to be on the slower side in during the showpiece event. More importantly, Jadeja brings with him solidarity at the lower end of the batting and not to forget his brilliance on the field.

Pandya, having missed the series against Australia, due to issues with his core is back and fits in as the all-rounder who will also be looked at as the finisher.

While both Prasad and captain Kohli had made it amply clear that players' performance in the IPL would not be considered, sources in the know of developments told IANS that it was indeed difficult to ignore some of the breathtaking knocks played by the likes of Rahul.

India's 15-member World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik.

IANS
NEWS
It's Pant vs Karthik as India pick 15 for WC on Monday
RELATED STORY
Pant and Shankar in contention for 2019 World Cup, says MSK Prasad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: How India can fit both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the squad
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul: Who should be in India's World Cup squad?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is it fair to consider the performances of Indian players in IPL 2019 for World Cup selection?
RELATED STORY
Is the team picked to play Australia in last 3 ODIs the WC squad? (Column: Just Sport)
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Picking Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik for the Australia series is disheartening 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 Changes India might make to their XI for the 1st T20I
RELATED STORY
Jadeja's return and dynamics for the World Cup: What does the squad against the Aussies tell?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons why India must pick Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 31 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us