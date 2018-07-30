India series opener to be England's 1000th Test, ICC congratulates

Dubai, Jul 30 (PTI) The series-opener against India will be a milestone Test for England as they will be taking the field for their 1000th five-day match, starting Wednesday at Edgbaston.

The International Cricket Council congratulated England ahead of the historic game.

Out of the 999 men's Tests that England have played till date since their debut Test against Australia in March, 1877, they have won 357 Tests and lost 297 Tests with 345 ending in draws.

At the Edgbaston alone, England have played 50 Tests since their first Test in May 1902 against Australia, winning 27, losing eight with 15 ending in draws.

"On behalf of the cricket family, I want to congratulate England on their 1000th men's Test match, the first country to reach this milestone," ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.

"I wish England all the best in this historic match and may it continue to produce players and performances that inspire the following of Test cricket, the oldest and most demanding format of the game."

To commemorate the occasion, Jeff Crowe, former New Zealand captain and member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, on behalf of the ICC, will present a silver plaque to England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves before the start of the Test.

England have dominated India since their first Test in June 1932, winning 43 and losing 25 out of a total of 117 Tests.

On home turf, England have won 30 Tests and India have emerged winners on six occasions with 21 Tests ending in draws.

Edgbaston has hosted six Tests between the two sides, with England leading 5-0 on a head-to-head