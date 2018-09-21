India shines on day 1 of Track Asia Cup Cycling

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) India secured three gold medals, three silver and a bronze on the opening day of the 5th Track Asia Cup Cycling here Friday.

The tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is being organised by the Cycling Federation of India and has attracted participation from 12 countries.

Bilal Ahmed Dar opened India's tally with a silver in Point Race of 15km in junior men category, winning 19 points. Kazakhstan's Danll Pekhotin earned 22 points and grabbed the gold, while Venkanpa S Kengalgutti of SAINCA's (India's another team) bagged bronze.

Mayuri Lute won the country's first gold medal in the women junior 500 metre. She outclassed Thailand's Kanyarat Hnokaew by clocking 37.538s with a speed of 47.95 km/hr. Kazakhstan's Alyona Abramchuk won bronze with 38.628s.

After winning the gold medal, Mayuri said, "There was no pressure on me and I enjoyed the race. This is a good exposure for us, I'm thankful to CFI for organising this regularly."

In the women elite 500 metre time trial category, India's M Sonali Chanu (37.140s) had to be contend with bronze, finishing behind two Indonesian cyclists.

The Indian men's junior team performed as expected in the team sprint event, winning another gold by defeating Kazakhstan.

Esow, Abhishek and Jemsh Singh of India clocked 46.804 while the Kazakhstan team clocked 47.747 in the finals