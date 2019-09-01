India star Bumrah thanks Kohli for inspired review after taking hat-trick

Jasprit Bumrah took a hat-trick for India against West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah said Virat Kohli deserves some of the credit for his hat-trick against West Indies after India's captain successfully reviewed an lbw shout against Roston Chase.

Playing in just his 12th Test, Bumrah – who now has 61 wickets and a quintet of five-fors to his name – became just the third India bowler to claim a hat-trick in the longest form of the game.

The 25-year-old's onslaught did serious damage to the Windies, who were reduced to a dismal 87-7 by the close of play on day two, still 329 runs behind.

However, Bumrah insisted he could not take full credit for his hat-trick, which came when Kohli decided to review after Chase was given not out on the field.

"Actually I wasn't really sure of the appeal [for the hat-trick], I thought it was bat," Bumrah said in an interview with Kohli published on India's website.

"But, it was a good review, in the end, so I think I owe the hat-trick to the captain!"

A day I won’t forget pic.twitter.com/MnAfCoh20T — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 1, 2019

Kohli pressed Bumrah (6-16) on his mentality heading into the innings, with India having amassed an impressive tally of 416 thanks to Hanuma Vihari's maiden Test century and a knock of 57 from Ishant Sharma.

"Sometimes when there's so much help from the wicket, a lot of bounce and late movement, you can get greedy, go for wickets and be over-aggressive," Bumrah said.

"At that time, you have to just keep things simple. Try to bowl good balls and create pressure. That's what was going on in my head."

Bumrah also praised the efforts of his fellow bowlers Ishant, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

"There's a lot of communication that happens on the field as well," Bumrah said.

"When I'm getting wickets, it's somebody else's job to create pressure, and when they're getting wickets, it's my job to create the pressure.

"So a lot of communication goes on, a lot of ideas, and we try to help each other, if things are not going well we try to push each other on. It's a good relationship."