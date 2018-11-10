×
India start firm favourites against Pakistan

PTI
NEWS
News
18   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:10 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur

Providence (Guyana), Nov 10 (PTI) After a near perfect beginning, the Indian women's team will be overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group league encounter of the ICC World T20 here on Sunday.

Not considered among the top T20 teams in the world, India produced a power-packed performance, winning the opener against a formidable New Zealand side by 34 runs after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 103.

With momentum firmly on India's side, the 'Women In Blue' would like to set the record straight after losing to their arch-rivals in the 2016 edition at home.

However, since that loss in Delhi, India have played Pakistan thrice across two editions of Asia Cup, winning all the battles.

That Pakistan lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their lung opener will also give India an upper hand during Sunday's encounter.

The best aspect about India's performance against 'White Ferns' was young Jemimah Rodrigues' matured effort. With her skipper going for the jugular, 18-year-old Rodrigues just tapped for singles giving the senior player bulk of the strike. Yet, she managed to hit seven boundaries at a strike rate of 130 plus.

So much so that veteran Mithali Raj's services wasn't required during the Indian innings.

The Providence Stadium track proved to be helpful for the slow bowlers with India using as many as four of them in off-spinners Deepti Sharma and Dayalan Hemlatha, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and left-arm orthodox Radha Yadav.

The spinners accounted for eight of the nine New Zealand wickets with lone seamer Arundhati Reddy picking the other scalp.

Against Pakistan, India might be tempted to use a second seamer in either Mansi Joshi or Pooja Vastrakar.

The Pakistan team has some quality players in skipper Javeria Khan, veteran spinner Sana Mir and all-rounder Bismah Maroof. Against Australia, the Pakistan batting simply fell apart chasing a target of 153.

Not a single batter could cross the individual score of 30 with Bismah's 26 being the top scorer. The bowlers were also off the mark during the first eight overs when Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healey took them to the cleaners with a 72-run stand.

Sana's off-day (0/32 in 4 overs) was one of the factors for Pakistan not being able to contain Australia during the initial overs.

Come Sunday, they will have an onerous task at hand against the high on confidence Indian outfit.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Umaima Sohail.

Match starts at 8.30 PM IST.

ICC Women's World T20 2018 Indian women's cricket team Pakistan Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Jemimah Rodrigues
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 4 | Today, 08:00 PM
England Women
Sri Lanka Women
ENG-W VS SLW preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
India Women
Pakistan Women
IND-W VS PKW preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Australia Women
Ireland Women
AUW VS IRW preview
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov, 12:00 AM
Sri Lanka Women
South Africa Women
SLW VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov, 08:00 PM
Pakistan Women
Ireland Women
PKW VS IRW preview
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov, 12:00 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov, 08:00 PM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Ireland Women
IND-W VS IRW preview
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Pakistan Women
NZW VS PKW preview
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov, 08:00 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov, 12:00 AM
West Indies Women
Sri Lanka Women
WIW VS SLW preview
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov, 03:00 PM
India Women
Australia Women
IND-W VS AUW preview
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov, 08:00 PM
New Zealand Women
Ireland Women
NZW VS IRW preview
Match 19 | Sun, 18 Nov, 08:00 PM
West Indies Women
England Women
WIW VS ENG-W preview
Match 20 | Mon, 19 Nov, 12:00 AM
South Africa Women
Bangladesh Women
TBA VS BAW preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov, 08:00 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 23 Nov, 12:00 AM
A2
B1
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
