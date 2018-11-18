×
India's T20I world-beaters set for Australian challenge

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
172   //    18 Nov 2018, 19:19 IST

India have selected a strong squad to take on Australia
India
have
selected a strong squad to take on Australia

India begins their tour of Australia with three Twenty20 Internationals starting on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane. After taking a break from the series against the West Indies at home, Virat Kohli will be back to lead the side in the shortest format of the game.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are in fine form and will look to carry that into the series against the Aussies. They are both world-class players and once either one of them gets going, it is a display of fireworks. Sharma, who led India in the absence of Kohli against the West Indies, will be especially keen to get a few big knocks under his belt in Australia.

Following Dhawan and Sharma into the middle-order is captain Kohli, whose rise to the top of batting charts across all formats has been astronomical. Kohli is brilliant against the white ball and is one of the best chasers in the game. He will be looking to make an early statement of intent in the T20I series, at the start of a long and arduous tour. If India begins well in the T20I series, they will carry that momentum with them into the Test series and thus, Kohli will be on his toes.

Kohli is backed by youngsters KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in India's batting line-up. Pandey and Iyer are exciting talents and would like to show that they can transform that into performances too. Both are brilliant fielders and prowl the boundaries in the slog overs with ease and grace. Rahul has not had a lot of game time in the recent past when Kohli is present but he is a class act and his confidence will be high.

India's bowling attack is a mixture of youth and experience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav leading the pace department and Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav manning the spin division. New entrants Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed provide versatility and an infusion of young blood.

All of this proves that India possesses a team full of world-beaters and one full of champion cricketers. Australia, on the other hand, banks heavily on youth.

It will be a good contest but India is likely to emerge winners.

