Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Curran bludgeons 63, India handed victory target of 194

Associated Press
NEWS
News
142   //    03 Aug 2018, 20:34 IST
AP Image

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Sam Curran swung the momentum of the first test back to England's favor by powering to his first test half-century with two big sixes and helping his team to 180 all out against India by tea on day three on Friday.

India has a victory target of 194. It would be its highest successful run chase in England.

England was wobbling on 87-7 at Edgbaston after Jos Buttler was dismissed on the second ball after lunch, for Ishant Sharma's third wicket of that over.

That brought the 20-year-old Curran to the crease, and the left-hander entertained the crowd with a 65-ball 63, swatting deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin and Sharma clear of the boundary.

Curran was given a standing ovation when he was the last man out, caught in the slips.

Sharma had team-best bowling figures of 5-51 and offspinner Ashwin, who took the first three wickets, had 3-59.

Curran, a swing bowler, also has starred for England with the ball this test, taking a career-best 4-74 in the first innings.

Associated Press
NEWS
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st Test: Turning points for India...
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Unexpected decisions taken by India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st Test: Preview, Head-to-Head,...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018: 3 key player battles...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Wasim Jaffer backs India to win...
RELATED STORY
Analysis of India's openers for the upcoming Test series...
RELATED STORY
INDIA VS ENGLAND: Probable Playing XIs for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 110/5 (36.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: India need 84 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Kent
Hampshire
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS HAM live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Derbyshire
Warwickshire
Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and elected to bat.
DBY VS WAR live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Middlesex
Surrey
Middlesex won the toss and elected to bat.
MSX VS SRY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us