Curran bludgeons 63, India handed victory target of 194

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 142 // 03 Aug 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Sam Curran swung the momentum of the first test back to England's favor by powering to his first test half-century with two big sixes and helping his team to 180 all out against India by tea on day three on Friday.

India has a victory target of 194. It would be its highest successful run chase in England.

England was wobbling on 87-7 at Edgbaston after Jos Buttler was dismissed on the second ball after lunch, for Ishant Sharma's third wicket of that over.

That brought the 20-year-old Curran to the crease, and the left-hander entertained the crowd with a 65-ball 63, swatting deliveries from Ravichandran Ashwin and Sharma clear of the boundary.

Curran was given a standing ovation when he was the last man out, caught in the slips.

Sharma had team-best bowling figures of 5-51 and offspinner Ashwin, who took the first three wickets, had 3-59.

Curran, a swing bowler, also has starred for England with the ball this test, taking a career-best 4-74 in the first innings.