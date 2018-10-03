Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India teenager Shaw set to emulate Sobers feat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    03 Oct 2018, 21:40 IST
PrithviShawcropped
India opener Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is set to achieve a feat Garfield Sobers accomplished when he makes his Test debut for India at the age of 18.

Shaw has been selected to open with KL Rahul against West Indies for the first of two Tests, which starts on Thursday.

He will become only the 22nd batsman aged 18 or under to open in the longest format and only the third Indian - Parthiv Patel and Vijay Mehra being the other two.

Windies legend Sobers was also at the top of the order before he turned 19 when he faced England at Kingston back in March 1954.

Pakistan great Hanif Mohammad was 17 when he opened against India, marking his debut with a half-century.

Shahid Afridi, Kraigg Brathwaite, Salman Butt and Tamim Iqbal are among the other batsmen to have opened in Tests prior to their 19th birthdays.

Shaw averages 56.72 in first-class cricket and big things are expected of the teenager ahead of his Test bow.

 

Batsmen to have opened aged 18 or younger in Tests:

Kraigg Brathwaite, Tamim Iqbal, Nafees Iqbal, Salman Butt, Brendan Taylor, Parthiv Patel, Anwar Hossain, Mohammad Ashraful, Hamilton Masakadza, Imran Farhat, Imran Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Kabir, Saleem Elahi, Zahid Fazal, Mohammad Ilyas, Robin Bynoe, Vijay Mehra, Garfield Sobers, Hanif Mohammad, Jeffrey Stollmeyer.

Omnisport
NEWS
Should Prithvi Shaw start opening for India in tests?
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw and his meteoric rise to the Test spot
RELATED STORY
Debate on the vacant opening slot: Prithvi Shaw or Mayank...
RELATED STORY
Vijay dropped from Test squad as India call up Shaw, Vihari
RELATED STORY
31st August, this day in history: Garry Sobers becomes...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Prithvi Shaw to debut and two star players to be...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest under-25 playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 milestones that can be...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Surprises that can happen in...
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid: The greatest servant of Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us