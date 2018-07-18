Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India to assess Bhuvneshwar as Bumrah makes Test squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
305   //    18 Jul 2018, 15:41 IST
BhuvneshwarKumar - cropped
India star Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be assessed ahead of India's Test series with England, but Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad.

Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar aggravated a previous back injury in the third one-day international against England on Tuesday, putting his place in the upcoming Test matches in doubt.

The 28-year-old has been left out of the group for the first three Tests, but India plan to assess the player before making a final decision.

Bumrah has been included in the squad, although he will only be considered for selection from the second match onwards as he recovers from a thumb problem.

Uncapped wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant makes the cut, too.

India squad in full:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

