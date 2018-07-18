India to assess Bhuvneshwar as Bumrah makes Test squad

India star Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be assessed ahead of India's Test series with England, but Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad.

Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar aggravated a previous back injury in the third one-day international against England on Tuesday, putting his place in the upcoming Test matches in doubt.

The 28-year-old has been left out of the group for the first three Tests, but India plan to assess the player before making a final decision.

Bumrah has been included in the squad, although he will only be considered for selection from the second match onwards as he recovers from a thumb problem.

Uncapped wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant makes the cut, too.

TEAM NEWS: #TeamIndia for the first three Tests against England announced #ENGvIND . Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a lower back condition in the 3rd ODI. His condition is being assessed & a call on his inclusion in the Test squad will be made soon. pic.twitter.com/lhlF65VRUP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2018

India squad in full:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.