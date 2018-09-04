Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India to play first Test against West Indies on Oct 4 at Rajkot

PTI
NEWS
News
97   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:27 IST

New Delhi, Sept 4 (PTI) India will begin its seven-week home series against the West Indies with a Test match at Rajkot on October 4, less than a week after the completion of the Asia Cup.

The BCCI today announced the fixtures of the home series against West Indies which will culminate on November 11.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4 to 8, followed by the second Test from October 12 to 16 at Hyderabad.

The five-match ODI series will begin on October 21 at Guwahati, followed by the second ODI on October 24th at Indore and third ODI at Pune on October 27th. The final two one-dayers will be held at Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 29th and November 1.

The one-dayers will be followed by the three T20 Internationals to be held at Kolkata (November 4), Lucknow (November 6) and Chennai (November 11).

The Indian team is currently playing against England in the five-match Test series where they are lagging 1-3 after the fourth Test. The final Test begins on Friday at London.

India sans Virat Kohli will then play the Asia Cup to be held from September 15 to September 28, featuring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and a qualifier

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
