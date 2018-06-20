Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India to tour West Indies for World Test Championship opener

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 18:23 IST
560

Dubai, June 20 (PTI) India will travel to the West Indies for their opening series in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), the ICC announced today as it released the Future Tours Program for the 2018-2023 cycle.

India will play a two-Test series in the Caribbean as part of the WTC, the ICC said in a statement.

Overall, nine top-ranked sides will participate in the inaugural edition of the WTC, which will run from July 15, 2019 to April 30, 2021.

The West Indies series will take place right after the 2019 ODI World Cup and the tour will also comprise three ODIs and as many T20s. India are also set to host the West Indies for three Tests, five ODIs and three T20s later this year.

India's second opponent in the WTC will be South Africa whom they will host for three Tests. That home series in October 2019 will be followed by another one against Bangladesh, who will travel to India for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

India's next couple of series in WTC will take place in New Zealand (two Tests) and Australia (four Tests) in 2020-2021 before they play England in a five-Test series at home.

The WTC series against New Zealand in 2020 will have Tests but no five-day games are scheduled when India travel to play the Black Caps next year.

Expectedly, India and Pakistan are not scheduled to play in the WTC but they could still meet in the final. In total, India will play 18 Tests in WTC and 12 of them will be against Australia, South Africa and England.

Bringing context to bilateral cricket is not a new challenge, but with the release of this FTP, our members have found a genuine solution that gives fans around the world the chance to engage regularly..., ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson stated.

In addition to the WTC, 12 Test playing nations and the Netherlands will participate in the 13-team ODI League, which will run from May 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 and all the sides will play eight series over a two-year cycle on a home and away basis against mutually agreed opponents.

India will travel to Sri Lanka in June 2020 for their first series in the ODI League.

The League will serve as a qualifier to the 2023 World Cup.

Hosts India plus the seven highest-ranked sides in the ODI league as on March 31, 2022 will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup, while the bottom five sides will get a second chance to qualify through the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

In the entire 208-2023 cycle, India will play over 200 matches, more than any other team. They will host as many as 102 games and barring Pakistan and Ireland, all Test playing nations will be touring the cricket crazy country

How all the nations fared on their Test debut
RELATED STORY
Looking back at how each team performed in their first...
RELATED STORY
5 quickest Test match wins ever
RELATED STORY
Lowest Test totals by India which featured a double century
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan 2018: 5 Players To Watch Out For
RELATED STORY
West Indies to welcome Sri Lanka for a Test series for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Sanju Samson fails yo-yo Test; out of India A tour
RELATED STORY
5 youngest Test debutants for India
RELATED STORY
Test cricket's top 10 dead rubber victories
RELATED STORY
Mustafizur Rahman unlikely to play in next Test series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us