Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India U-19 post 428-4 against Sri Lanka U-19 in Youth Test

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
136   //    24 Jul 2018, 18:10 IST

Hambantota, Jul 24 (PTI) Top-order batsmen Atharwa Taide and Pavan Shah hit big hundreds as India U-19 team amassed 428 for four against Sri Lanka U-19 on the opening day of the four-day second Youth Test here.

Opener Taide, who had slammed 113 in the first Youth Test last week, blazed his way to 177 off 172 balls.

His knock was studded with 20 hits to the fence and three sixes, demoralising the Sri Lankan bowlers after India skipper Anuj Rawat (11) won the toss and elected to bat.

After Rawat was cleaned up by Senarathne in the 12th over, Taide and one-down batsman Shah added 263 runs for the second wicket to take India U-19 past the 300-mark.

After Taide was dismissed by V Viyaskanth (1/80) in the 58th over, next batsman D Padikkal (6) was run out cheaply in the 66th over, as India U-19 slipped to 331 for three.

Debutant Aryan Juyal (41) cracked a 61-ball 41 with the help of six boundaries as he and Shah shared a 76-run partnership at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium today.

Juyal was dismissed in the 81st over when Viyaskanth and Fernando combined to run him out.

At the draw of stumps, Shah was batting on 177 and giving him company was Nehal Wadhera (5). Shah hit 19 boundaries in his 227-ball knock.

India U-19 team had won the first Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 by an innings and 21 runs.

Brief Score:

India U-19 1st innings: 428-4 in 90 overs (A Taide 177, P Shah 177; V Viyaskanth 1/80)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 current overseas players you might not know played...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: India's history at the U19 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka closes in on test sweep against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-getters in India-Sri Lanka Test encounters
RELATED STORY
India U19 newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
2nd test: Sri Lanka in total control despite Maharaj's 9-129
RELATED STORY
11 Indian cricketers who made their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Test matches between India and Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka expect to win test series absent captain and coach
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us