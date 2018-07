India U-19 thrash Lanka U-19 by innings and 21 runs

Colombo, Jul 20 (PTI) The India Under-19 cricket team produced a fine all-round performance to thump Sri Lanka U-19 by an innings and 21 runs in the first Youth Test at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, here today.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nishan Madushka's brilliant ton (103) and a valuable 78 from Nuwanidu Fernando went in vain as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 324, 21 short of the visitors' first innings' score on the fourth and final day of the match.

The Lankans added just 147 runs for the last seven wickets as Mohit Jangra turned out to be the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of five for 72.

He was well supported by Ayush Badoni, who took two wickets.

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, who grabbed the limelight after a tidy spell on his debut, picked up one wicket in the second innings as well. He was, however, out for a duck in his maiden U-19 knock.

Earlier, after bowling out Sri Lanka U-19 for 244, India rode on centuries from Badoni (185 not out) and opener Atharwa Taide (113) to score close to 600 runs and grab a first-innings lead of 345.

The second match between the two sides will be played from July 24 in Hambantota. PTI SSC PM

The Sri Lankans were left with seven wickets to save the game hours after Ayush Badoni, batting at number seven, slammed an unbeaten 185 to help India U-19 to a position of strength