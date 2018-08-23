Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India U16 team dedicates win over Cameroon to Kerala flood victims

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
33   //    23 Aug 2018, 16:41 IST

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The India U16 team today dedicated its 2-1 win over Cameroon to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.

Sitting miles away and competing with more acclaimed nations boasting of strong youth development programmes, the India U16 team was not willing to soak in the euphoria.

"Our heart goes out to the people of Kerala. We have been praying for them at every moment and we salute the Indian Army and the rescue workers who are involved in the process," head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.

"Cameroon are a sublime side and it was so satisfying to register a 2-1 victory against them. On behalf of the team, I would want to dedicate this victory over Cameroon to all the people of Kerala. This victory is more for you than anyone else," he added.

Shabas Ahammed Moothedat, who played a pivotal role in yesterday's win against Cameroon, hails from the football-crazy Mallapuram district of Kerala said his family had suffered a significant loss.

"My family has suffered a significant loss. However, I am fortunate enough that my family is together and safe. My heart goes out to everyone who has endured pain," said Shabas.

Just a month away from the AFC U-16 Championship finals, the Indian U-16 national team are in the final gear of preparations for the Championship with wins over the likes of Cameroon adding more to their pedigree

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
