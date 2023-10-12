India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India recorded their second consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday (October 11) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Men in Blue trounced Afghanistan by eight wickets to earn two more points in the standings.

Afghanistan continue to remain winless in the mega event. Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat first. The Afghan team performed decently with the bat and posted 272 runs on the board.

Chasing 273 for a win, India got off to a flier, thanks to Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg. The Indian captain registered a record seventh ton in ODI World Cups to help his team win the match comfortably.

Now that the match between India and Afghanistan is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, records and top stats from this 2023 World Cup game.

Full list of award winners in India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup match

Unlike IPL, there is no big presentation ceremony in the 2023 World Cup. There is only one award in every game. It is the Man of the Match award. Rohit Sharma won the award last night for his fantastic innings of 131 runs from just 84 balls.

Sharma opened the batting for India and smashed 16 fours and five sixes en route to his 131 (84). He batted at a strike rate of 155.95 to help India win the match in just 35 overs.

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma (131 off 84)

IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Afghanistan scored 272/8 in their 50 overs. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai were the top two run-scorers for the team. Shahidi top-scored with a 88-ball 80, while Omarzai aggregated 62 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler for India. He returned with figures of 4/39 in 10 overs.

India needed only 35 overs to chase down the 273-run target. Rohit Sharma gave India a headstart with his 84-ball 131. He notched up his first century in the 2023 World Cup. Ishan Kishan supported him with a 47-ball 47.

Number three batter Virat Kohli scored a half-century and completed the formalities with Shreyas Iyer. Rashid Khan bagged both wickets that fell in India's innings.

IND vs AFG, 2023 World Cup: Top records and stats from India vs Afghanistan game

Rohit Sharma broke multiple records during the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan. Here's a look at the top statistics from Match 9 of the mega event:

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most hundreds in ODI World Cup. Both Rohit and Sachin had six centuries each before yesterday's match. Rohit recorded his seventh ton against Afghanistan. Sharma also broke Tendulkar's record for the most sixes by an Indian in ODI World Cup. Tendulkar hit 27 sixes, while Sharma took his tally to 28 after hitting five maximums against Afghanistan last night. Rohit shattered Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in international matches. The Hitman has 556 sixes now. Gayle hit 553 sixes during his career.