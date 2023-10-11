India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will take on Afghanistan in their second match of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will start as the favorites to win this game.

Home team India started their World Cup campaign on a winning note against five-time champions Australia. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stole the show with magnificent half-centuries against the Aussies. They will aim to continue in the same vein today.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look forward to making a fresh start to their 2023 World Cup campaign. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit suffered a six-wicket defeat in their opening fixture against Bangladesh.

Before the clash between India and Afghanistan gets underway, here are some important details fans should know about the World Cup game.

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Match 9, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 11, 2023, Wednesday, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch for this match will likely help the batters. South Africa and Sri Lanka scored more than 700 runs in the last match at this venue. However, in the game before that, the Proteas were bowled out for 99 runs against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Hence, it is tough to predict how the pitch will behave.

India vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The weather will be mostly cloudy for this 2023 World Cup game. Rain isn't expected throughout the course of the match. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

India vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

India

Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan

Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibhrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

India are the overwhelming favorites to win this match. The Men in Blue have never lost an ODI match against Afghanistan before. The two teams have had close encounters, but Afghanistan have never managed to come out on top.

This streak should continue today. India's batters and bowlers are in top form. If the wicket helps the batters, India could put 300+ on the board in the first innings and then defend the target successfully

Prediction: India to win against Afghanistan in the World Cup.

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, DD Sports, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones)..