India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The India vs Australia match of the 2023 World Cup will take place today, October 8. It is the first match of the competition for both sides. Home team India will be the favorites to win because they recently won a three-match series 2-1 against the Aussies.

India have played exceptionally well in the ODI format since the World Test Championship Final defeat against Australia. The Men in Blue recorded an away series win against West Indies, won the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, and then defeated Australia by 2-1 at home.

The Aussies have not been in the best touch in the 50-over format. The five-time champions are coming off series defeats against South Africa and India.

Before the India vs Australia match begins, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and winner prediction for this game.

India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, Match 5, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 8, 2023, Sunday, 2 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch in Chennai should be good for batters and spinners. Incidentally, India and Australia played an ODI match at this venue earlier this year, where Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul helped the Aussies defend a 270-run target. The average first innings total at this venue is 233.

India vs Australia Weather Forecast

The skies will be mostly clear for the 2023 World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai. There is a slight chance of rain later in the day, but it should not impact the match much. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia

Playing XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Although Australia won the previous ODI against India in Chennai, the Men in Blue will start as the favorites to win today's game. Rohit Sharma's men have a ton of momentum by their side. Plus, India recently won a three-match ODI series against Australia.

If India bat first and post a total of around 280-285 on the board, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin will make life difficult for the Aussie batters. Australia will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to challenge India.

Prediction: India to win against Australia in the 2023 World Cup.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, DD Sports, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).