India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having won the first ODI by five wickets, Team India will be keen to wrap up the three-match series when they take on Australia in the second game in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19). The hosts will hope that the weather does not cause too many interruptions.

The Men in Blue were clinical with the ball in the first one-dayer in Mumbai. Opting to field first after winning the toss, they bowled out the Aussies for under 200. Mohammed Shami was the standout performer with 3-17, while Mohammed Siraj also claimed a three-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja had a good all-round game, claiming two wickets and playing a crucial unbeaten knock in the chase.

Undoubtedly, the biggest positive for Team India from the five-wicket win over the Aussies was the performance of KL Rahul, who top-scored with an unbeaten 75. Rahul was under pressure following a spate of low scores, so the knock in Mumbai will boost both his and the team’s confidence.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, captain Steve Smith said:

“(It is a) different surface, been under covers for a while, might do something.”

Australia have made two changes to their playing XI. Nathan Ellis comes in for Glenn Maxwell, who has pulled up a bit sore, and Alex Carey is back for Josh Inglis.

For India, Rohit Sharma is back in place of Ishan Kishan. Shardul Thakur misses out, while Axar Patel is in.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar said about an hour ago that it was drizzling and the entire ground was under cover, but it's nice and bright now:

"Black soil here, lots of cracks as well. It is firm and so the cracks are unlikely to open up. The pitch has been under covers for a couple of days, so expect some moisture."

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Alex Carey

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

