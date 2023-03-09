India vs Australia: 3 records that can be broken in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad 

After three entertaining clashes, India and Australia are set to lock horns for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

India will be under pressure to perform after their defeat in the third Test in Indore. A win would seal their place in the ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) final.

Australia, meanwhile, will be filled with confidence following their morale-boosting nine-wicket win in the third Test. They will look to give India a stern test once again.

The upcoming fixture in Ahmedabad also offers both teams a chance to shatter a slew of records.

On that note, let's take a look at the three records that could be broken in the fourth Test between India and Australia.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja could complete 300 international wickets for India at home

Jadeja could be key in this test

India's most lethal bowler in the ongoing series, Ravindra Jadeja has been a great asset for Indian cricket for more than a decade now.

With over 14,000 runs and 503 international wickets, Jadeja is already among India's finest all-rounders of all time.

He will have a chance to bag a milestone in the upcoming game as the left-armer requires only four more wickets to complete 300 international wickets while playing on Indian soil.

Jadeja has scalped 296 times for India in international matches at home and could become only the fifth Indian to achieve the feat of 300. Only Anil Kumble (476), Ravichandran Ashwin (416), Harbhajan Singh (380) and Kapil Dev (316) have more wickets for India in India than Jadeja.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara could reach to 2000 test runs against Australia

Pujara is nearing a milestone

Over the years, Pujara has been a cornerstone of India's success against the Aussies and has come up with multiple clutch knocks, both home and away.

His recent 59 in the second innings of the Indore Test earned him a lot of plaudits given the match situation and the conditions it came in.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well done, Cheteshwar Pujara - 59 in 142 balls under the toughest of circumstances. He stood there like a wall and took India towards a respectable total.



Terrific knock, Pujara! Well done, Cheteshwar Pujara - 59 in 142 balls under the toughest of circumstances. He stood there like a wall and took India towards a respectable total.Terrific knock, Pujara! https://t.co/Jh7a5oa7TG

Interestingly, the knock took his personal Test runs against Australia to 1,991 with an average of 51.05 across 23 matches (his most against any other team).

Pujara is just nine runs shy of reaching 2000 runs in test matches against the Aussies. If he does so, he will become only the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid to achieve the landmark.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 21 runs to complete 17,000 international runs for India

Rohit Sharma will be out to prove doubters wrong

Rohit Sharma has been the highest run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of 2023 so far. He has amassed 207 runs at an average of 41.4 across five innings.

While the Indian skipper will try to end the series as the leading run-getter, he will also have a golden chance to add a major personal milestone to his name in the upcoming game.

Cricbaba @thecricbaba



34357 - Sachin

25047 - Kohli

24208 - Dravid

18575 - Ganguly

17266 -

17253 - Sehwag

16979 - Rohit



#RohitSharma | #INDvAUS Rohit needs 21 runs to become 7th Indian to reach 17,000 International runs.34357 - Sachin25047 - Kohli24208 - Dravid18575 - Ganguly17266 - Dhoni 17253 - Sehwag16979 - Rohit Rohit needs 21 runs to become 7th Indian to reach 17,000 International runs.34357 - Sachin 25047 - Kohli24208 - Dravid18575 - Ganguly17266 - Dhoni17253 - Sehwag16979 - Rohit #RohitSharma | #INDvAUS

The modern-day legend requires only 21 runs to complete his 17,000 international runs for India. Rohit currently has 16,979 international runs to his name across formats for India.

If he does manage to score 21 runs in the game, he will become only the seventh Indian to complete 17,000 runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

Poll : 0 votes